HALPER, Rudolph J.

HALPER - Rudolph J. November 1, 2018. Husband of Marie Halper; beloved friend of Theresa Hillyard; son of the late Carl and Hedwig Halper; father of Craig Halper; brother of Craig F. Halper, Carly, late Gerhardt and Candace; survived by step-children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com.