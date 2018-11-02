GLEASNER, Diana

Gleasner - Diana Diana Cottle Gleasner, age 82, of Abernethy Laurels in Newton, died on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 2, 2018 at Abernethy Laurels with Rev. Ron Taylor officiating. A reception in Diana's honor will be held immediately following the service. Mrs. Gleasner was born April 26, 1936, in Highland Park, New Jersey, to the late Dr. Delmer LeRoy Cottle and Elizabeth Stanton Cottle. She obtained a Bachelor's degree from Ohio Wesleyan and a Master's degree from University of Buffalo, and then later worked as a school teacher of English and physical education in New York State. She was also an author and travel writer having written fifty-two books and thousands of travel articles. She is survived by her husband, G. William "Bill" Gleasner; a son, Stephen Gleasner of Appleton, ME; a daughter, Suzanne Gleasner of Charlotte, NC; a sister, Joann Storch of York, PA; a brother, Edward Stanton Cottle of Tampa, FL; and four grandchildren, Hunter Stanton Killman, Heath Walker Killman, William Clark Gleasner, and Margaret Elizabeth Gleasner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Gleasner family.