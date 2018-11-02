Surviving Pearl Harbor at age 15 shaped Navy veteran's long life

Even as his sea legs began to fail him in old age, Gerald F. Langgood insisted on keeping with tradition every Dec. 7.

On the anniversary of that day he will never forget, the former Navy sailor would toss a wreath into the steady current of the Niagara River before giving a solemn and heartfelt salute to all those who were lost.

He could have been one of them.

Langgood was just 14 when he and his buddies went down to a Buffalo post office and enlisted in the Navy. "His first post: the Hawaiian paradise at Pearl Harbor," his daughter, Rosemarie Baudo, said in detailing his life.

Langgood died Oct. 29 under Hospice care at Elderwood on Grand Island, the day after his 92nd birthday.

When he arrived in Hawaii, he was 15.

“We’re talking about a child. He was a child,” she said.

Langgood was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Buffalo, the grandson of Gerhard Lang, who ran one of the largest breweries in New York State and lived in the stately Miller Mansion on Nottingham Terrace and Lincoln Parkway, across from Delaware Park.

His grandfather, who had changed his own name from something like "Langhudt" because of anti-German sentiment, was one of the most prominent citizens of Buffalo at the time, Baudo said. His children and their families used the surname Langgood.

Decades later, Langgood loved to drive past the mansion with his family, pointing out the size of the sprawling estate, where the stables used to be and where he used to go on sleigh rides with the groundskeeper in the winters.

“He would talk about his grandmother and how she spoiled him and would have cookies and everything for him,” Baudo said.

Then she’d point out that his grandmother probably didn’t spend much time in the kitchen.

“She told the cook to do all that,” Langgood would say.

Langgood’s parents had a dry-cleaning business that kept them busy, which meant young Gerald spent a lot of time at his grandparents’ places or at his home by himself, Baudo said.

That’s likely why it took a while for his family to realize that Gerald was missing — and had in fact enlisted in the Navy.

Langgood recounted to his family that he told the recruiter he was 17, which meant he needed a family member to sign off on it. So he sought the help of his maternal grandfather, who had served in the Army as a young man and had regaled Gerald with stories about being in the cavalry.

It wasn’t until news of the Japanese surprise attack that the grandfather fessed up, Langgood told his family years later.

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Gerald was a gunner’s mate aboard the USS Shaw destroyer. He had just worked the overnight shift and was waiting for the young man who was supposed to relieve him. He was running late but eventually showed up, with just enough time for Gerald to go below deck to get some breakfast.

“Just a little later, he could hear all this noise. All hell was breaking loose. All the guys ran upstairs,” Baudo said her father would tell her. Several bombs hit the Shaw, causing a massive explosion captured in some of the most famous photographs from the Pearl Harbor attack.

He didn’t say much about what he saw, Baudo said, but her father would often tell people that was the day his hair turned white.

Gerald’s family contacted the American Red Cross for help tracking down the boy. Langgood said two MPs escorted him back to Buffalo, to make sure he got home, Baudo said.

But he was not done with war. As soon as he turned 17, for real this time, he signed up again with the Navy. Langgood was sent to North Africa and assigned to the LST-1010, an amphibious ship, and he participated in landings in Europe.

While stationed in Virginia, Langgood got some help from his famous grandfather in throwing a surprise going-away party for one of his superiors. Lang sent a truck full of "near beer" — real beer wasn't allowed on the base. "His only request was to save all the bottles," Baudo said her father told her.

When he came back home to Buffalo, Langgood married his first wife, the former Helen Bartkowiak. Langgood first worked for the U.S. Postal Service, sorting mail on the trains as they went back and forth to Chicago from the Central Terminal. Later, he worked for GM and then DuPont, from where he retired.

Langgood’s first wife died in 1985. The following year, he married the former Marianne Kornacki. Together, they moved to North Tonawanda, where he lived much of the rest of his life. His second wife died in 2000.

“He loved North Tonawanda because of the water,” Baudo said. “It reminded him of his days on the seas.”

Langgood loved to take in the views and walk his dogs at Gratwick and Fisherman's parks. Until just a few years ago, he’d carry out his wreath-tossing tradition at Gratwick, even using his walker to get to the river’s edge.

Last December, he couldn’t walk. So his son, Daniel Kornacki, drove him to the shore on Grand Island and rolled the car window down as Langgood watched him throw the wreath in his place.

Langgood stayed connected to his Navy past in many ways. He loved going to Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where he would meet with fellow veterans. In summer 2017, he donated a model of the USS Edsall, which sunk during World War II, to the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park.

A reporter happened to be there as his family brought him to the Canalside museum and observed how he squared his shoulders in his wheelchair as he approached the deck of the USS Sullivans.

“Permission to come aboard, sir,” he said to a docent.

“Permission granted,” the docent responded and the two men saluted.

Last Sunday was Langgood’s 92nd birthday, and he was excited to see many of his loved ones at his party at Elderwood.“He blew out his candles and he took a little bite of his ice cream cake,” Baudo said.

Then he asked to go back to his room so he could lie down.

He never woke up.

“You often hear about people who hang on for an occasion,” Baudo said.

Langgood is survived by Baudo and Kornacki; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 64 Center Ave., North Tonawanda. A burial with military honors will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.