CSP 35, Maple Grove 7
Maple Grove quarterback Carson Crist looks for his favorite game ball prior to playing CSP for the Section VI Class D Championship at New Era Field on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP player Mason Bestine sits with taped-up hands waiting to play Maple Grove.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP coach Ty Harper speaks to his team prior to playing Maple Grove.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Maple Grove quarterback Carson Crist throws against CSP during the first half of the Section VI Class D Championship.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Maple Grove running back Daren Vaillancourt runs against CSP during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Maple Grove defenders tackle CSP running back Michael Beatman during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Maple Grove running back Easton Tanner runs against CSP.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale throws against Maple Grove.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP receiver Cameron Barrmore catches a touchdown pass against Maple Grove.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP coach Ty Harper celebrates a touchdown against Maple Grove.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP receiver Chance Meeder scores an extra point against Maple Grove.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP coach Ty Harper has water dumped on him after defeating Maple Grove.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP celebrates a victory over Maple Grove.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale throws against Maple Grove.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP receiver Cameron Barmore catches a touchdown pass against Maple Grove.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
CSP player Hunter Cooper celebrates a fumble recovery against Maple Grove.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Maple Grove quarterback Carson Crist is sacked by CSP player Garrett Fransen.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 18
Friday, November 2, 2018
CSP defeats Maple Grove 35-7 to win the Section VI Class D Championship.
Section VI Class D football championship preview: CSP vs. Maple Grove
