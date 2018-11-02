FREDO, James J.

FREDO - James J. Of South Buffalo, NY, entered into rest October 31, 2018. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Watson) Fredo; devoted father of James (Ann) Fredo and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Fredo; cherished Poppy of Madeline, Emma, Hannah, Jeffrey and Jake; loving son of the late Anthony and Irene Fredo; dear brother of Diane (Jesse) Orsini, George (Elizabeth) Fredo and Irene (Michael) Lessard; dear brother-in-law of Susan (Louie) Giacomini; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-7PM, where the Funeral Service will be held on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. James was the proud owner of Hideaway Golf for many years. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com