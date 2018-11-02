FREDERICKSEN, Glenora

FREDERICKSEN - Glenora Of Gorham, NY age 90, died November 1, 2018. Glenora was born in Geneva on October 2, 1928. She graduated from Gorham High School in 1946. Glenora and her late husband, "Barney" Fredericksen, farmed on County Road 29 for over 50 years. Her other full-time job was her family. Glenora was a member of the Gorham United Methodist Church and its Quilters group. She was also an active member of the Gorham Historical Society. Glenora is survived by three children, Dr. Sandra (Fredericksen) Everett, Andrew Fredericksen and Eric (Mercedes) Fredericksen; five grandchildren, Kristian Everett, Nicholas Everett, Kathy Lopez, Jack Fredericksen and Dane Fredericksen; one great-grandchild, Alexa Rae Lopez; and her best friend, Russell Hurlbutt. Glenora was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Elton "Barney" Fredericksen in 2008; and by her mother, Violet Soles, in 1991. Friends may call Sunday (November 4th) from 4 to 7 PM at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham, NY. A Funeral Service will be held Monday (November 5th) at 11 AM at the Gorham United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Gorham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gorham Historical Society, P.O. Box 211, Gorham, NY 14461; or the Gorham United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 225, Gorham, NY 14461. Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Fredericksen family.