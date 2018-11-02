Former Depew, East Aurora administrator named Lockport public works chief

Bryan Gazda, a former village administrator in East Aurora and Depew, starts work Monday as the City of Lockport's new public works director.

The $89,250-a-year post was added to the budget this year after Lockport had gotten by without a public works director since a 2014 budget crisis that saw the city nearly go bankrupt.

Scott A. Schrader, city director of finance, said Friday that Michael E. Hoffman, the part-time streets superintendent since January 2015, will report to Gazda.

Mayor David R. Wohleben's proposed 2019 budget calls for eliminating Hoffman's $43,750-a-year job, but City Hall sources said there have been discussions about keeping Hoffman on the payroll in some capacity after Jan. 1. The Common Council has yet to vote on any amendments to the tentative budget.