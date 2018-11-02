Former Niagara County legislator opening hemp products store

Kari Ann Bullman, a former Niagara County legislator, said Thursday that she and her brother will open a hemp products store in the Town of Niagara next week.

One Hemp Holistics at 2023 Military Road is believed to be the first such store in Niagara County.

Bullman said the store, expected to be open six days a week, will offer oils, capsules, gummies and other "industrial hemp" products containing low levels of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

"You get the sense of well-being," she said. "It has helped cancer patients and people with severe illnesses."

Bullman is the former administrative and marketing director for One Niagara, a downtown Niagara Falls office and retail building where she worked for 17 years. She was a legislator for eight months in 2011.