First she hit a deer with her car; then police found drugs in vehicle

A Salamanca woman was arrested early Friday morning when police found drugs in her vehicle after she struck a deer on I-86, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the Town of Sherman. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured, but deputies "observed suspicious circumstances with the occupants," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release, which did not provide any further description of the circumstances.

A K-9 unit indicated a presence of drugs inside the vehicle and police found methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, pills, marijuana, hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia inside, the Sheriff's Office said.

Candy L. Leon, 51, who faces several drug possession counts, was arraigned in Sherman Town Court and held on $10,000 bail.