Randolph, North Collins come up dry in FWR soccer

An unexpected drought struck a portion of Western New York on Friday night.

It wasn't a case of a lack of precipitation at Sweet Home High School. There was plenty of that, which has been the norm in the area as of late. However, the offense of two local boys' soccer teams hit a dry spell in the Far West Regionals.

Neither North Collins nor Randolph could figure out how to put the ball in the net against Section V opponents. As a result, their seasons - which included Section VI championships - are over.

In the opener, Charles Finney put on a great performance in beating North Collins, 5-0, in Class D. Then in the second game, Geneseo's first-half goal held up in a 1-0 Class C win over Randolph.

With the wins, Finney and Geneseo advanced to the state final four. It will begin on Nov. 10 in Middletown, with the final set for a day later.

Finney moved to 20-1 on the season, and looked like a team capable of making noise next weekend.

"They're a strong team," coach Jay Walters of the Eagles (8-9-1) said about Finney. "They've got a lot of weapons up top."

It only took a few minutes for the Falcons' edge in play to become apparent. Finney had all of the shots in the game's first several minutes, and one of them went in. Connor Torrell took a good shot from about 15 yards out. Goalie Michael Warsaw of North Collins got his hands on it, but couldn't really control it — perhaps because of a slick ball - and it slipped into the net in the 26th minute.

That was all the scoring for the first half, due in part to Warsaw's good work. He had a couple of diving stops to keep the Eagles within striking distance. North Collins finally had its first shot late in the first half, a relatively harmless free kick from about 30 yards out.

"I think we ran with them in the first half nicely," Walters said. "One problem was this team is that we had trouble putting 80 minutes together. Teams have different personalities."

The second half started out well enough for the Eagles. They maintained possession for good stretches of time, and generated a couple of corner kicks. At that point, it looked like one of those games where the next goal was a crucial one.

And Finney got it. Ian Lau's shot from the left side wiggled into the net in the 18th minute. That was an obvious time for a bit of a letdown, as North Collins needed to open up play a little in attempt to get a goal. Instead, Finney quickly worked a two-on-one chance to perfection; Keegan Ocorr finished the play in the 19th minute. That made it 3-0, and the game was essentially decided.

"Once you give up the third, it's really tough to come back," Walters said. "But I was really proud of our team."

Torrell finished the scoring by getting two more goals in the later stages of the game.

In the second game, fans needed to be in their seats in the 27th minute of the first half. That's when Blaze McKinney hit a perfect 30-yard shot from the right side that found the corner of the net. It held up as the game-winning goal, as the Cardinals (10-9-1) had trouble finding much room to work against a big Geneseo squad. This wasn't a pretty game to watch, but it was an effective by a Blue Devils team that improved to 17-3-1.

"They certainly worked hard for every ball," Randolph coach Dave Levandowski said. "We knew we were up against it. ... We were going to have to play almost a perfect game, offensively and defensively, to hang with them. I thought we did really well, but didn't generate enough changes in the first half. We created a few at the end there."

Most seasons in high school sports end with a loss, but it won't take long for the players on the North Collins and Randolph teams to smile when they look back at 2018. North Collins, a traditional power in the sport with 25 banners on the gym wall, claimed its first Section VI crown since 2012. Randolph won its first Section VI title since 1989.

"There was no one reason why it took us to five years to win another sectional title," Walters said. "We were adjusting to losing seven, eight, nine kids to Eden playing football. That's been an adjustment, but we're kind of set now."

"For a soccer team in a predominantly football town, it's pretty incredible," Levandowski said. "I hope down the road in a few years, with young kids coming through, that they'll see this and want to continue playing soccer."