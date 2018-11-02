Fashion Friday: This dog could be on the catwalk

Name: Alessio Alessandro Yots, age 2 (in human years).

Who he is: A 13.9-pound Havanese pup and social media star with a wardrobe to match. A former shelter dog, he lives in the Mattress Factory Lofts in Buffalo’s Hamlin Park Historic District with Louise and Tom Yots. He is photographed daily in one of Tom Yots’ “Adventure with Alessio” Facebook posts – always with a Buffalo architectural gem in the background. (Yots, a preservation consultant and retired chemistry teacher, has a master's degree in architecture.) Alessio has more than 400 followers on Facebook.

What he is wearing: Alessio modeled three outfits – two he likes, one he does not. His red fleece sweater came from Animal Outfitters on Elmwood Avenue. His houndstooth wool coat is from PetSmart and has to be dry-cleaned. His yellow rain slicker was purchased for him at a pet boutique in San Francisco – but it is definitely not his favorite outfit.

Signature piece: His red fleece sweater. We’re told he wears it all the time.

Fashion statements: Alessio offered three for this exclusive interview (as translated by Tom Yots).

• On preparing for daily outings: "Woof." Translation: “I take care to look my best when I leave the house. My public would expect no less!”

• On his favorite color: "Woof. Woof." Translation: “I think red is definitely my color and people tell me I am right.”

• On his hairstyle: "Woof! Woof! Woof!" Translation: “I have naturally curly hair, but I keep it short because it drives the girls wild and that can be annoying.”

Last wardrobe addition: His Halloween scarf from his groomer, Sarah Blakeslee, who works at the Brighton-Eggert Pet Resort, Town of Tonawanda.

In the market for: A new wardrobe, considering that he will be spending some getaway time in California with his humans. He thinks he will look quite fetching in pastels in all that sunshine. But he has one question ...

"Woof? Woof?"

Translation: “What does a dog wear to the beach? I may need some help with this.”

* Alessio has another talent besides modeling. Watch him perform to Abba's "Dancing Queen" in this video by Buffalo News photographer Sharon Cantillon:

Alessio loves to cut the rug to Dancing Queen. He’s our #FashionFriday star this week @BuffaloNews pic.twitter.com/3EHKL6IqW7 — Sharon Cantillon (@SharonCantillon) October 30, 2018

