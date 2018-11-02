Fake online reviews lead to ban against Buffalo companies

President Trump is not the only one decrying fake news.

So is New York's attorney general in an action against three Amherst moving companies accused of deceiving consumers.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood said Goldy Sandhu, owner of the companies, paid for at least 60 fake online reviews for his businesses in order to convince consumers they were legitimate moving companies.

Sandhu, according to the state, posted the fake reviews under the heading, "Check out our reviews posted by customers just like you," when in fact none of them were written by real customers.

State officials said he also used company names – Pan American Relocation Services, AAA Moving Services and Mayflower Moving Services – that resemble other legitimate moving companies or organizations.

They said Sandhu admitted to all of the allegations against him.

His goal, according to the state, was to deceive consumers into believing his companies were actual moving companies when, in reality, they were merely brokers for other moving companies.

According to Underwood's office, the deposit money Sandhu's companies asked consumers to pay to reserve their move was the broker fee. Once a consumer paid, Sandhu and his companies would perform an online search to find an actual moving company in the area and hire them to perform the job.

"The movers selected by Sandhu’s companies were often poorly reviewed, disreputable, and unlicensed," her office said in a news release.

Sometimes, the prices quoted by Sandhu's companies fell far short of what the moving companies demanded on moving day, putting consumers into the position of having to pay the higher costs or reschedule their move.

"Many consumers, who had a deadline to leave their residence and needed their entire household to be moved interstate, had little choice but to agree to these extortionate demands. In addition to being overcharged, consumers’ goods were frequently broken and lost by the movers," the release said. "When consumers contacted Sandhu and his companies to complain, Sandhu routinely attempted to evade liability by stating that they were merely brokers and any complaints should be directed to the company that actually performed the move."

In a statement Friday, Underwood said a court order forces the three companies to dissolve and permanently bans Sandhu from the household moving industry.

State officials said their action against Sandhu is a reminder of the risks consumers face when selecting a mover. They advised people to first check out their website on the dos and don'ts of picking a mover.