Essex Homes expands into Clarence's Northwoods development

Essex Homes of WNY is expanding into the Northwoods development in Clarence, adding another neighborhood to its inventory.

The privately owned custom homebuilder said it would start with 12 "sizable" lots in the community, just east of the intersection of Roll and Shimerville roads, near Transit Road. A new-build "Weston"-style home is now under construction at 5379 Briannas Nook, with completion slated for early 2019, while Essex has a model patio home at 9072 Bancroft Drive in Essex Greens, directly opposite the Northwoods community entrance on Marguerites Way off of Roll Road.

Essex, founded in 1992, is one of the area's five largest homebuilders. The firm has been active in Clarence in the 108-lot Essex Greens luxury patio home community, as well as Shadow Woods and Spaulding Green.

“Our newest venture into the Northwoods subdivision of Clarence will expand our offerings to potential customers looking to build in the Northtowns of Western New York," said Essex President Philip J. Nanula. "Moving into this community was simply a natural extension of our expertise.”