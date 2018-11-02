Editorial: It seems to us — Re-treeing Buffalo, Resisting deliciousness and progress at AM&A's

“The best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago. The second best time is now.” — Proverb of uncertain origin

It’s been 12 years since the surprise October snowstorm that wiped out thousands of the Buffalo trees, which were still leafed out and couldn’t bear the weight.

Interestingly, 12 years is also how long it takes some trees to mature. It’s also how long the work of Re-tree has been underway, with human hands replacing what the 2006 freak of nature took away. With plans this weekend to plant 106 more trees around the city, Re-tree — a program of the Buffalo Green Fund Inc. — will be just 37 trees shy of its goal of 30,000 trees. With each tree matched by municipalities, the ultimate total will stand at 60,000 trees.

A celebration is planned next spring, but why wait? This has been a job well done.

***

That thing about brick-and-mortar vs. click-and-order is becoming a little fuzzier as traditional retailers look for new ways to compete with the Amazon-borne whirlwind of Internet shopping. USA Today reports that Walmart shoppers this holiday season will be able to use a digital map to find what they want in the stores and then make the purchase right in the aisle, rather than waiting in a long and sometimes aggravatingly s-l-o-w checkout line.

It may not beat the convenience of shopping at home in your pajamas, but reports of the death of analog shopping may be premature.

***

Also, from USA Today comes reports of the Resistance. Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Vermont’s favorite aging ice cream makers, are offering a new flavor, called “Resist,” dedicated, they say, to opposing the policies of President Trump. On the Ben & Jerry’s website you can join “the Resistance” and also find out where your polling place is.

Resist is a concoction of chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge-covered almonds. A sizable chunk of Americans may opt to resist Resist, but it won’t be because it doesn’t sound delicious.

***

Good news on Main Street: The project to repurpose the long vacant and troubled AM&A’s property has turned a corner, moving from a difficult remediation/demolition phase to construction. When it’s done, Main Street should have a new hotel with restaurants, a nightclub and retail space, built largely to serve Chinese tourists.

The project has been bedeviled by obstacles, but it’s good to see real progress at this critical city location.