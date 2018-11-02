Editorial: ‘Horns up’ for the UB Bulls

It has been a season of superlatives for the University at Buffalo’s football team. With their 51-42 victory over Miami University last Tuesday, the Bulls improved their record to 8-1 overall, 5-0 in the Mid-American Conference.

In a fall season in which Buffalo’s NFL squad is struggling, contending more often for a high draft pick than for victories, the UB Bulls have rewarded their fans with exciting and high-scoring football.

UB athletics are riding high. The men’s and women’s basketball teams both competed in the NCAA Tournament last season. The women’s team, under coach Felisha Legette-Jack, earned a school-record 29 wins last year and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.

Men’s basketball, under coach Nate Oats, won a school-record 27 games last season. The Bulls shocked Arizona of the Pac-12 with an 89-68 win in the NCAAs.

Over the past year, the football and men’s and women’s basketball teams have combined for a 67-16 record, an .807 winning percentage.

The football Bulls, under coach Lance Leipold, have three standout players who are considered real NFL prospects. Senior wide receiver Anthony Johnson set a UB record with 238 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns in the win over Miami. Johnson will likely be one of the first receivers taken in the NFL Draft.

Junior quarterback Tyree Jackson, a 6-foot-7, 245-pound behemoth, has thrown for 23 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He is also a threat to run for yardage and is considered a live pro prospect.

Bulls linebacker Khalil Hodge, who USA Today’s Draftwire called “a tackling machine,” has 110 tackles this season. The senior standout could follow in the steps of another Bull with the same first name, Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears, who will be in town this weekend for a game against the Bills at New Era Field. Mack has soared to stardom in the NFL and analysts think Hodge could become a formidable pro player as well.

UB football has a tradition of sending players to the NFL. James Starks, Branden “Bo” Oliver, Trevor Scott, Drew Willy and Namaan Roosevelt are among recent former Bulls to play in the pros. Gerry Philbin, a defensive tackle, became an all-star with the New York Jets in the old American Football League.

The Bulls are leading the MAC East Division at 5-0, ahead of Ohio (5-3, 3-1) and Miami (3-6, 3-2). Tuesday night will be their last scheduled home game of the season against Kent State. The Bulls will close with games at Ohio University and Bowling Green.

The MAC’s championship game will take place Nov. 30 in Detroit. The Bulls are bowl-eligible and are hoping for a postseason invitation.

Mark Alnutt picked a fortunate time to take over as UB’s athletic director. He was named to the job last March, after the historic runs by the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Alnutt, who previously worked at the University of Memphis and Southwest Missouri State, has done a commendable job of raising the community’s consciousness about the football team.

Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Kent State will be televised on ESPNU.

We suggest trying to get a ticket to UB Stadium. No one who follows sports should miss the chance to see Johnson, Jackson and Hodge while they play in Buffalo.