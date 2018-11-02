Duplicate Bridge: Nov. 3, 2018

The Bridge Center of Buffalo holds its annual meeting and election with a pot luck lunch at noon today, Saturday, Nov. 3, followed by a game at 1 p.m.

• • •

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Fall Sectional begins with a pairs game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in the NOTL Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. There also will be pairs games at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. next Saturday, Nov. 10, and Swiss teams at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. For more info, click this link.

• • •

This week’s column also includes updated standings for Western New York Player of the Year among local euchre players. Find them by scrolling to the bottom. For more info about local euchre games, email Ed Hans at edhans@monkberry.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

Finger Lakes Sectional – Health & Senior Services Building, 2465 Bonadent Drive, Waterloo. Next Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11. For info, click this link.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 9.

2019

City of Toronto Sectional and City of Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 8, 2019. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, to Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, 2019, to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, 2019, and Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, 2019, and Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, to Monday, May 27, 2019.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, 2019, to Sunday, June 2, 2019. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, 2019, to Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, 2019, and Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Manfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, to Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Ruby Life Master since the ACBL created that new ranking at the beginning of 2016, Dale Anderson has a career total of more than 2,450 master points and hopes to reach Gold Life Master (2,500 points) before Christmas. He blogs about his quest for Gold and other bridge adventures here.

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of Oct. 22 to Oct. 28

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A/B: Dorothy Soong and Dorothy May, 58.93%; Phyllis Wilkinson and Elsie Rogers, 54.76%; Eva Schmidt and Pawan Matta, 51.19%; east-west, A: Liz Clark and Alan Greer, 60.71%; B: Martin Pieterse and Mike Silverman, 56.25%; C: Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 51.79%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 69.77%; B: Gay Simpson and Eva Schmidt, 50.81%; Linda Vassallo and Walt Olszewski, 50.64%; C: Barbara Sadkin and Nadine Stein, 45.29%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 71.87%; B: Florence Boyd and Pawan Matta, 61.18%; Sandi England and Joanne LaFay, 52.04%; C: Dorothy May and Paul Zittel, 48.04%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – A: Bill Boardman and Dale Anderson, 59.52%; John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 52.79%; B: Elaine Kurasiewicz and Martin Pieterse, 52.54%; Nadine Stein and Bob Linn, 50.75%; C: Eva Schmidt and Pawan Matta, 50.40%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: Judi Marshall and Allen Beroza, 56.90%; B: Florence Boyd and Joe Rooney, 50.42%; Marietta Kalman and Dale Anderson, 50.35%; C: Denise Slattery and Eva Schmidt, 49.36%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 56.40%; B: Martha and John Welte, 55.45%; Paula Kotowski and Gay Simpson, 53.92%; C: Janet Frisch and Pawan Matta, 44.17%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A/B/C: Denise Slattery and Eva Schmidt, 59.58%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Liz Clark, 60%; B/C: Ron Henrikson and Bob Sommerstein, 53.33%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 63%; B/C: Denise Slattery and Dale Anderson, 55%; Martha and John Welte, 53%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A/B: Susan Levy and Paul Morgante, 61.31%; C: Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 57.44%; east-west, A/B: Carol Neuhaus and Bob Ciszak, 57.44%; Martha Quinn and Rose Bochiechio, 56.25%; C: Sandra Silverberg and Judy Katz, 55.95%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – Gene Finton and Bob Padgug, 59.26%; (tie) Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, Christy Kellogg and Tova Reinhorn, 58.15%; Sue Neubecker and Sharon Benz, 52.96%; Adrian Figliotti and Jo Nasoff-Finton, 51.48%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, A: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 60.71%; B: Carol Roth and Paul Morgante, 55.65%; C: Bonnie Clement and Christian Hipp, 54.76%; east-west, A: Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 62.80%; Bill Rich and Lance Pollock, 56.25%; B: Rose Bochiechio and Rivona Ehrenreich, 53.57%; C: Sandra Silverberg and Carol Neuhaus, 52.08%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – Penny and Peter Shui, 61.90%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 61.31%; Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 56.55%; Larry Abate and Bob Sommerstein, 50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Jay Levy and Dian Petrov, 59.72%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 58.80%; B: Sharon Benz and Stan Kozlowski, 53.70%; C: Fran Kurtz and Sue Neubecker, 53.24%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – A/B: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 61%; Penny and Peter Shui, 56%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Sunday afternoon – North-south, A/B: Penny and Peter Shui, 67.27%; Sharon Benz and Fred Yellen, 63.69%; C: John Marvin and Ed Morgan, 53.39%; east-west, A/B: Mike Ryan and Ten-Pao Lee, 62.64%; Judy and Bob Kaprove, 59.14%; C: Carol Neuhaus and Paul Morgante, 55.08%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Bert Feasley and John Fiegl, 62.5%; Joanne LaFay and Lillian Gotshall, 54.76%; Joe Rooney and Dave Larcom, 53.57%; Sandi England and Merri Osterander, 50.6%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 64%; Sharon Benz and Sue Neubecker, 58%; Donna Steffan and Judy Graf, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Ron Fill and Paul Morgante, 60%; Gabe Tannenbaum and Jack Cukierman, 58.8%; Ed Harman and Eugene Giorgini, 54%; Mike and Vince Taeger, 52.3%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – North-south, Ed Harman and Joyce Kindt, 60.83%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 53.33%; Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 50.42%; east-west, John and Barbara Scott, 55.83%; Gwilym Brick and Dan Blatz, 55.42%; John Meindl and Paul Capen, 49.58%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Jim and Paula Jones, 71%; (3-way tie) Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, Edith Moran and Anne Clancy, Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 59.50%; John and Barbara Scott, 55.50%; Bram and Terry Hamovich, 54%; Sushil and Maria Amlani, 48.50%.

Other clubs

ABA Humboldt Bridge Club Tuesday evening – Alice Bragg and Pearl Harris, 61.53%; Shirley Thompson and David Mathis, 54.67%.

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Marion Morber and Rolene Pozarny, 62%; Bobbi and Joe Huber, 55.8%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 53.7%; east-west, B. J. McMath and Pat Truell, 60%; Freda Brummer and Helen Sloan, 59.4%; Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, 56.3%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Joe Huber and Chuck Heimerl, 55.6%; Jeff Peters and Marian Morber, 51.4%; east-west, Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, 54.2%; Ron Fill and Mike Brown, 51.4%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 60%; Meena Rustgi and Sukhanand Jain, 55%; Sandy Recoon and Fred Nadel, 54.4%; east-west, Perry Hoffman and Harry Metcalf, 65%; Ruth Jones and Carol Greigo, 63.1%; Betty Bowling and Bette Seifert, 45%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Ellen Lochead and Bill Rogers, 69%; Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 65%; Bill Westley and Bob Jorgensen, 54%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 70.9%; Dorothy and Ed Rupp, 57%; (tie) Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 54.2%.

• • •

Euchre

Here are results from recent events at Wheatfield American Legion Post 1451, 6525 Ward Road, Sanborn (Saturday afternoon and Thursday evening); and the Elks Lodge, 7710 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.

Elks Lodge – Oct. 1: Bob Long, 92; Al Fleischauer,76; Doug Snell, 73. Oct. 8: (Tie) Michelle Boggs and Al Fleischauer,77; Linda Newman, 75. Oct. 15: Brian Harrold, 84; (tie) Judy Wilson and Mickey Hastings, 73. Oct. 22: Sandy Dawson, 84; John Ailes, 76; Ron Smith, 75.

Wheatfield Post Thursday – Oct. 4: Paul Eichler, 80; Butch Schultz, 77; Rick Mislin, 73. Oct. 11: Sandy Dawson, 88; Leo Schull, 83; Mickey Hastings, 73. Oct. 18: Betty Nichols, 88; (tie) Mary Lozinsky and John Kaleman, 71.

Wheatfield Post Saturday – Oct. 13: Joan Yaw, 80; Larry Neff, 73; Charlie Miller, 72. Oct. 20: Steve Wagner, 92; Cheryl Bertram, 77; Mike Evans, 75. Oct. 27: Joan Yaw, 86; Mary Lozinsky,78; John Kaleman, 76.

Western New York Player of the Year Standings as of Oct. 28:

Scorecards/Points per hand/Overall points (80 top)

1. Bill Henderson – 39 / 0.806 / 64.51.

2. Ed Hans – 54 / 0.801 / 64.10.

3. Walt Wilkins – 29 / 0.801 / 64.07.

4. Butch Schultz – 49 / 0.795 / 63.63.

5. Glenn Fose – 117 / 0.789 / 63.15.

6. Willie Beutel – 97 / 0.781 / 62.52.

7. Leo Schul – 152 / 0.780 / 62.40.

8. Doug Snell – 71 / 0.777 / 62.16.

9. Carl Hubler – 38 / 0.775 / 62.01.

10. Sally Kosut – 91 / 0.775 / 61.98.

11. Fran Schunk – 42 / 0.772 / 61.73.

12. Al Fleischauer – 46 / 0.771 / 61.69.

13. Mike Evans – 136 / 0.769 / 61.54.

14. Casey Fedak – 90 / 0.769 / 61.49.

15. Jane Andres – 38 / 0.766 / 61.28.

16. Cheryl Bertram – 39 / 0.763 / 61.00.

17. Pam Beutel – 105 / 0.762 / 60.96.

18. Deanna Wagner – 21 / 0.762 / 60.96.

19. Ken Meister – 48 / 0.751 / 60.07.

20. Dave Chrzanowski – 56 / 0.750 / 60.02.

21. Mary Lozinsky – 37 / 0.748 / 59.83.

22. Judy Wilson – 23 / 0.745 / 59.58.

23. Paul Eichler – 23 / 0.739 / 59.10.

24. Rick Mislin – 30 / 0.734 / 58.70.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com