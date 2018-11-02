Share this article

(John Hickey/News file photo)

Dredging of Como Lake pushed to 2019

Don't count on a larger sledding hill this winter at Como Lake Park in Lancaster.

The dredging of Como Lake – and the transfer of more than 18,500 cubic yards of sediment to the park's sledding hill – was pushed to spring or early summer of 2019, confirmed John Bruso, Erie County legislator.

“All the plans were in place, but the permit was delayed from the Army Corps of Engineers," said Bruso. "Once the dam gates were replaced the dredging was due to start, but the weather has not complied. When the dirt is wet and gunky, it’s more difficult to dredge. We want to do it the right way, not put a Band-Aid on it.”

The 35-acre lake was last dredged more than two decades ago.

Bruso estimated the cost of dredging at $400,000.

