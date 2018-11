DERHAK, Zenon

Derhak - Zenon

October 31, 2018. Beloved husband of Jaroslawa (nee Rygajlo); devoted father of Adrian (Martha) and Dianna Derhak. At Mr. Derhak's request there will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church (Fillmore at Oneida St.) Saturday at 10 AM. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. www.Pietszak.com