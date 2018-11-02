Deja vu for St. Joe's soccer as it beats Canisius on PKs

St. Joe’s scored on its first four penalty kicks and senior goalkeeper Alex Hartman made it stand up as the Marauders beat Canisius 1-1 (4-2) on Friday in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association League A Championship Game at Canisius College’s Demske Sports Complex.

Senior Evan Benz scored the clinching goal as St. Joe’s beat the Crusaders on penalty kicks in the championship game for the second straight year.

"Last year, my brother (Mason) scored the winning penalty kick too, so I thought it would be cool if I did it this year," Benz said.

Joe Fronczak, Mason Graham and Matthaeus Hendricks also scored on PKs, while Hartman stopped two of the four shots he faced – only allowing goals from Jonah Fogel and Alex Nemeth.

"I told my boys before the game that if it went to PKs, I’ll take care of my business," Hartman said. "You just get us there and I’ll get the job done."

St. Joe’s went ahead 1-0 when Fronczak scored at 23:48 of the first half. That lead held up until the 28:46 mark of the second half when senior Derek Bartlo scored from in close on a crossing

play.

"They started out well and they got on us early," Canisius coach Chris Stuff said. "We were sitting back on our heels and it took us a little while to get going. But these kids had heart – they put everything they had into it."

Play was physical after Canisius tied the score and both teams had chances to win in regulation. After two extra 15-minute periods failed to resolve anything, the teams lined up for kicks.

"We got to a point in the second overtime where we knew it was going to be a draw and we were going to PKs – and I was confident in my guys," St. Joe’s coach Mike Thoin said.

The Marauders (18-3-0) move on to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Tournament next weekend in New York

City.

"It feels really good," Hartman said. "At the beginning of the year, we were a young team – we lost 17 seniors and people were doubting us. They didn’t think we’d get back here. It felt really good to prove them wrong."