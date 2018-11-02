DALKE, Albert W.

DALKE - Albert W. Age 94, of the Town of Wheatfield, and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, died Sunday, October 28, 2018; beloved husband of the late Hazel (nee Lantz) Dalke, and the late Mary N. (nee Lawrence) Dalke; father of Sandra (late Robert) Juliano, David (Karen) Dalke, Jenifer (John) Willson, and the late Burton W. Dalke; grandfather of Joseph (Jammie) Wilcox, Jonathan (Jeannie) Juliano, Jill Dalke, Jason Dalke, Bradley (Tiffany) Dalke, and Joseph, Nicole, Maria, and Christina Zaleski; great-grandfather of Karli, Olivia, Giana, Emily, Elyssa, Kayla, Brendan, Jameson, and Colton; brother of the late Dorothy and Florence; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A private Funeral Service will be held by the family at Ascension Chapel Mausoleum in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Mr. Dalke was a US Army Veteran of WW II, serving during the invasion of Normandy, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He had been employed as a Production Scheduler for Columbus McKinnon for many years, retiring in 1982. Albert was instrumental in naming the Burton Dalke Baseball Diamond in the City of Tonawanda, which was named in honor of the late Vietnam veteran. He also enjoyed bowling, watching baseball, and playing cards.