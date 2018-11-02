Cuomo, Molinaro expected for Saturday rallies here

New York’s political spotlight will focus on Erie County Saturday morning as both major candidates for governor are expected to kick off their final pitch to voters ahead of Tuesday’s statewide elections.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was slated to make his one and only Buffalo appearance of the general election campaign with a 10 a.m. rally at the St. John Baptist Church Hall, 184 Goodell St., according to sources familiar with the schedule. His campaign office did not return a call asking about his Saturday schedule.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has in the past joined Cuomo at St. John Baptist, a traditional rally venue for Democrats at the close of campaigns and dating to similar events staged by the late Gov. Mario M. Cuomo, the governor’s father. Her office would also not confirm her Saturday schedule.

Cuomo’s Republican opponent, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, will headline another rally at almost the same time as he visits the Erie County GOP’s campaign headquarters at Airport Plaza on Union Road in Cheektowaga at 9:30 a.m.

Molinaro loops through the state’s western region beginning on Friday with stops in Watkins Glen, Corning and Jamestown. His Saturday schedule also includes a 10:30 a.m. appearance at 2578 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Niagara Falls and a 1 p.m. stop in downtown Rochester.

The Cuomo and Molinaro local events represent the culmination of both candidates’ campaign efforts throughout 2018, and signal the start of a busy weekend for volunteers and staff supporting them. Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said his troops will be undertaking “a lot of ground work” throughout the weekend and until the polls close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

On the Republican side, Erie County Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy said the Saturday morning rally carries on a local tradition that also features all local candidates.

“We expect a great crowd,” hfe said.

The GOP effort will also involve phone banks and neighborhood canvassing, he added.

Rally activity continues on Monday as Hochul joins Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and Democratic attorney general candidate Letitia “Tish” James, the New York City public advocate, at an event slated for 10 a.m. at Democratic Headquarters at 3364 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Gillibrand faces Republican opponent Chele Farley while Republican Keith Wofford challenges James.

The Monday event will include other Democratic elected leaders and local candidates, including county clerk candidate Angela J. Marinucci, who is challenging incumbent Michael P. Kearns.