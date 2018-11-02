CSP roars past Maple Grove to win first Section VI Class D football title

When Clymer/Sherman/Panama formed a football partnership in 2015, the schools did it not just so that their students could have the opportunity to play the sport, but so that they one day could experience that championship-winning feeling.

Friday became that day. The Wolfpack howled with glee after ending Maple Grove’s championship reign, 35-7, in the Section VI Class D final at New Era Field.

Cam Barmore caught two touchdowns and made an interception for CSP (10-0), and Derek Ecklund rushed for 131 yards on 23 carries for the top-ranked team in the state.

“It’s great. We’ve waited a long time for this,” said Barmore, who finished with five receptions for 75 yards. “It feels good to win it for all of the past CSP players. I’m glad we could get it done.”

While the championship is the first for the merged entity, Clymer won five as a separate program, its last in 2002. Panama won the last of its three in 1983, and Sherman had never won a sectional title in football.

Friday’s historic moment was about now for a program that has increased its victory total each year since winning just two games in its first season.

“I think it speaks volumes about our kids to go from being a brand new merged program four years ago (to Section VI champions),” fourth-year coach Ty Harper said. “We just worked hard to get better every year. ... We went from two wins, to five wins to last year we got to the semifinals and won six games. Maple Grove beat us by a touchdown and ended up getting to the state final. This year, this certainly was one of our goals. The kids should be proud of themselves.”

Friday was the third time CSP and Maple Grove played each other this season. That familiarity helped the Wolfpack, who changed some of the things they did offensively, prepare for a Red Dragons program looking to win its fourth straight sectional championship.

CSP scored on its first drive with quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale going in from the 1.

Hinsdale took to the air for the Wolfpack’s next touchdown, flicking a screen pass to Barmore, who raced 53 yards with 9:52 left in the second quarter.

Maple Grove (6-4), which has lost in the state final each of the past two seasons, responded after forcing a turnover on downs near midfield. Carson Crist capped an 11-play, 54-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run.

Considering CSP held on for a five-point win the last time the teams met, the Red Dragons seemed to be in decent position for a comeback in the final 24 minutes.

CSP’s defense didn’t let that happen, holding Maple Grove to just 90 total yards, including five rushing. The Wolfpack also picked off four passes and registered five sacks. They made three interceptions during the second half.

“We knew that it would take a near-perfect game to beat them and that just wasn’t the case today,” first-year Maple Grove coach Justin Hanft said.

The Wolfpack turned a Barmore interception early in the third quarter into points when Michael Beatman scored on a 22-yard run. Ecklund scored on a 7-yard run one minute later, with 7:25 left in the quarter, after another takeaway.

Barmore’s 15-yard TD catch early in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

CSP returns to action in the Far West Regionals at noon Nov. 10 against the Section V champion at Clarence High School.

Friday was a happy moment, but Harper hopes it’s the first of many.

“To be here in this stadium and beat a program like Maple Grove for a sectional title is an incredible feeling,” Harper said, “but we’ve got other goals we set for ourselves, so hopefully we can keep this thing rolling.”