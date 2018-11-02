Court allows new cellphone tower in Town of Lockport

State Supreme Court Justice Daniel J. Furlong has ordered the Town of Lockport to allow construction of a cellphone tower in a field off Chestnut Ridge Road.

The town Planning and Zoning boards rejected Horvath Communications' plan in May. In a decision dated Oct. 26, Furlong said their rejection of the 154-foot tower was "arbitrary and capricious and unsupported by substantial evidence."

The project was opposed by some local residents and supported by emergency services personnel who complained about poor cell coverage in the area.

The Zoning Board said in its decision that the tower would be 600 feet from the nearest house; Furlong said that "actually weighs in (Horvath's) favor." He also commented that the opponents presented "opinion or speculation ... without factual or scientific basis."