Child assault charges dismissed against brain-damaged Wheatfield man

A judge dismissed charges Friday against a Wheatfield man who, according to his attorney, suffered a traumatic brain injury in an auto accident while awaiting a second trial on charges of assaulting his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. threw out the case against John M. Moudy, 29, "in the interest of justice." Prosecutors did not object.

Defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin said Moudy missed acquittal in a January trial by one vote. A mistrial was declared Jan. 31.

On March 26, Moudy was critically injured when he backed his car out of his Shawnee Road driveway into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Bergevin's motion said Moudy cannot feed himself and has trouble communicating or remembering anything about his past.