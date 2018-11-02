Play to Watch: Bears' Tarik Cohen out of the backfield

Chicago bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has handled the blitz reasonably well the past four games, beating it for five TDs against two interceptions. He can look for hot receiver Tarik Cohen, who is a tough matchup for linebackers in space.

Trubisky beat a Miami blitz on this play in Week 6, hitting Cohen, a running back, for a 50-yard gain on a circle route out of the backfield. Miami blitzed, and rookie linebacker Jerome Baker was stuck chasing Cohen in one-on-one coverage.