Share this article

print logo
Chicago's Tarik Cohen celebrates a touchdown against the Dolphins. (Getty Images)

Play to Watch: Bears' Tarik Cohen out of the backfield

| Published

Chicago bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has handled the blitz reasonably well the past four games, beating it for five TDs against two interceptions. He can look for hot receiver Tarik Cohen, who is a tough matchup for linebackers in space.

 

Trubisky beat a Miami blitz on this play in Week 6, hitting Cohen, a running back, for a 50-yard gain on a circle route out of the backfield. Miami blitzed, and rookie linebacker Jerome Baker was stuck chasing Cohen in one-on-one coverage.

Mark Gaughan – Mark Gaughan has been a sports writer at The Buffalo News for 35 years. He covers the Bills and the NFL and is a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America, as well as a past selector for Pro Football Hall of Fame.
There are no comments - be the first to comment