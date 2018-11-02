Chautauqua County rape suspect charged with possessing child porn

A Lakewood man arrested in September on a first-degree rape charge is facing new counts of possessing child pornography, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Jeffrey L. Shriver, 38, was first arrested Sept. 13. Following a month-and-a-half-long investigation, he also has been charged with four counts of possessing child pornography.

Sheriff's officials said bail was set when he was arraigned in Busti Town Court.