Eichel's goals are to keep shooting, start scoring

Jack Eichel continues to be dominant with the puck most nights for the Buffalo Sabres. His line is driving play, with wingers Jeff Skinner and Jason Pominville sitting 1-2 on the team in goals and Eichel the leader in assists and points.

One thing Eichel would like to start seeing: More of his own shots going into the net.

Eichel had a season-high seven shots on goal and 11 attempts in Thursday's 4-2 loss at Ottawa, but didn't score. He's got only four goals in 13 games and two came in the Oct. 8 win over Vegas. Eichel is on a 25-goal pace and his 10 assists has him on an 88-point pace that would crush his career high.

Both analytics and the eyetest would indicate the goals are going to come too. Maybe as soon as Saturday afternoon's rematch with the Senators in KeyBank Center.

Eichel is scoring on just 7.4 percent of his shots this season, well below his career-low of 9.6 set in 2016-17. But with 54 shots on goal thus far, he's averaging a career-high 4.15 per game. The 54 shots are second in the Eastern Conference to the 56 of Boston's David Pastrnak, and seventh in the NHL.

"I've had a lot of chances," Eichel said after practice Friday in KeyBank Center. "I'm getting to the net right now and earlier in the year I wasn't getting there as much. It's a good sign that's happening but obviously you want them to start going in. That's part of my job. I have to start scoring some goals. It's good to create them but I've got to start putting more in the back of the net for this team."

Perhaps Eichel's best chance Thursday didn't even result in a shot as he drove the net hard in the first period on a 2-on-1 break but got in too deep and couldn't get a shot away against Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson.

Skinner has marveled at Eichel's skill in the two weeks since rejoining his line, pointing out that wingers have to be ready for any pass that Eichel makes because he can find their stick with only the slightest of openings.

Eichel's skating seems stronger than ever and when he's moving early in games, it seems like that's a trend that sticks for the remainder of the night.

"You start to feel it to the point where every time you touch the puck, you feel like you can make something happen," Eichel said. "It's a mindset I'm trying to have right now. By no means I'm going to score every time I go on the ice but you want to make a positive difference for your team."

"I thought that was probably the best game he's played all year," winger Kyle Okposo said of Eichel. "He controlled the puck every time he was on the ice, controlled the play. He really led the charge in that third period and he was good all night. It was definitely one of his better games and he expects that out of himself."

With Eichel assisting on goals by Pominville and Skinner, the Sabres cut a 3-0 deficit to one goal with a third-period barrage but could not get the equalizer. Buffalo had 23 shots on goal in the period, its most in one frame since collecting 24 at Pittsburgh on Oct. 29, 2015. The Sabres' total of 48 was their most since getting 49 against the Penguins on March 5, 2017.

"You want to mimic that for as many periods as you can over the course of a season," Eichel said. "Realistically, you know you're not playing every game of an 82-season like that but the lesson we have to learn is being ready to play. It's a divisional game where we had an opportunity to impose yourselves on them in their rink where they were coming off a long road trip and we didn't do it."

Eichel said he doesn't feel he's pressing for goals and he certainly has the puck enough that they should come as he's sitting on a 59.1 percent Corsi rating. The Sabres have had 99 more shot attempts than the opponents with Eichel on the ice.

"I would be bothered if I didn't think I was getting chances," he said."I just have to fine-tune a little bit. You'll get a bounce somewhere, maybe a goal you don't deserve that gets you on a little bit of a stretch. I wouldn't say I'm worried at all. If I wasn't getting chances I'd worry."