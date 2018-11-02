One-on-One Coverage: Daryl Johnston on Bills' QBs and growing up a Dolphins fan

Daryl Johnston was in the Fox broadcast booth at StubHub Center in Los Angeles last year to provide analysis for the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Chargers.

The former Dallas Cowboys standout fullback and Western New York native watched Nathan Peterman throw five first-half interceptions in a horrific starting debut for the Bills.

On Sunday, Johnston will be in the booth at New Era Field to provide analysis for the Bills-Chicago Bears game. With rookie Josh Allen still nursing an elbow injury and Derek Anderson still in concussion protocol, Johnston will likely get to see Peterman again, in his fourth career start.

You’ll have to excuse Johnston if he isn’t necessarily expecting a dramatic improvement over that Charger game or Peterman’s other struggles this season against the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

“The Bills made the commitment. They know how important the quarterback spot is, it was a great draft for quarterbacks this year, they go out and get their franchise guy,” the former Lewiston-Porter High School and Syracuse University star said. “He gets hurt, so now you’re working through it and I think we see the value of, even when you've got that franchise guy there, you’ve got to have something else there.

“We saw it last week in Tampa Bay with Jameis Winston against Cincinnati. We saw (Ryan) Fitzpatrick come off the bench and get them get them tied up in the fourth quarter (before the Buccaneers lost in overtime). You’ve got to have that guy, and right now Buffalo doesn't have that backup quarterback.”

This is Johnston’s 19th year as a broadcaster. He spent one season with CBS before moving to Fox.

Johnson, who lives outside of Dallas, enjoys the several opportunities he has had to work games in Orchard Park, because it allows him to visit his family in Youngstown. His mother, Ann, and father, Peter, still live there, along with other relatives.

In this week’s One-on-One Coverage, Johnston spent some time on the phone with The Buffalo News to talk about his playing and broadcasting careers, growing up in Western New York, the incredibly brave performance by his nephew gave in a game for Lew-Port earlier this season, and his second job as general manager of the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football.

Buffalo News: What do you like best about broadcasting games near your hometown?

Daryl Johnston: I have an opportunity to get family on the sideline pregame and let them get an opportunity you see how big these guys really are when they put all the equipment on. The organization has been fantastic through the transition the last few years from Doug (Marrone) to Rex (Ryan) to Sean (McDermott). They’ve always been very gracious in allowing me to make sure that I have an opportunity to get family to the games. There are quite a few Bills fans in the family. We were unsuccessful in converting a few to the Dallas Cowboys, so there are still a few in the family.

BN: Were you a Bills fan growing up?

DJ: I’m going to get everybody angry with me because I was a Dolphins fan. You know, a bandwagon kid who was 6, 8 years old at the time when the Dolphins were undefeated. I became a big Larry Csonka fan and a Manny Fernandez fan. That was my dad's trip for us, when the Dolphins were in town, but I had a ton of respect for the Bills.

I know the team well. People always talk about the fullback position; Jim Braxton was one of the guys early on that kind of played the position in the way that I was able to play it – predominantly a blocking back but very productive as a runner as well. Joe Ferguson and Ahmad Rashad, Reggie McKenzie and Joe DeLamielleure – “The Electric Company turns on the juice.” It was good stuff.

The Bills were and still are a big part of our family. They would cheer for the Cowboys, but deep down inside, I knew where their loyalties lie.

BN: Your oldest sibling, Janice Previte, passed away in September after battling leukemia. What are some of your favorite memories of her?

DJ: As a kid growing up, I played weight-restricted football. I was on the 80-pound team and I was always on the cusp of the 80-pound limit. And she was diabolical and in tempting me with an ice cream for every touchdown I scored. So I had to battle the productive day on Saturday afternoon on the football field with the torture of getting the weight back under control during the course of the week with the ice creams.

I’ve always felt that people who can make good pies and can bake well have a gene; there's a baking gene out there. My Aunt Kathy has it, and my sister, Janice, had it. Pumpkin pies are my favorite thing in the world, and she could make a fantastic pumpkin pie.

BN: You were originally supposed to be the donor for the bone-marrow transplant she underwent. Why didn’t that end up happening?

DJ: We got the diagnosis and then based on that, the next step for Janice was the transplant. I was going to be the donor, because we were a nine-out-of-10 match. Then, two weeks before the transplant, we developed a mismatch. When I was no longer able to be the donor, we had to get a donor that was not in the family and she underwent the transplant in July.

We thought we had everything moving in the right direction. She’d been a warrior up until that point. Then, in September, she just started to lose her appetite a little bit. She seemed to be a little bit more lethargic, so they readmitted her to the hospital and we lost her within a week. It was amazing, it was unbelievable, how fast it was.

BN: What, if any, influence were you in her 16-year-old son, Frankie, choosing to play a game against Lake Shore two days after his mother passed?

DJ: That was all Frankie and his father and knowing what Janice would have wanted. She never wanted to feel like she was a burden on anybody. Frankie's feeling was, “Mom would have wanted me to play; she wouldn't have wanted me to miss this.” That was what he really drew his strength from that night.

BN: He rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-12 victory. It doesn’t get much stronger than that.

DJ: I was actually down in Philadelphia to meet with the Eagles, because we had the Eagles’ game that weekend. My mom was keeping me up to date on how Frankie was doing. I was on my way to the Philadelphia airport when I got the final score and the final stats. And I’m just like, “Holy smokes!”

I think everybody had a tremendous amount of respect for the courage that Frankie showed to play, but you never know what that’s going to translate into. And for him to be able to channel all that and have the type of game that he did have was amazing. I don't know if I would have been able to do that at that stage of my life.

But it really kind of set the tempo and the tone for the family on the weekend because we had services the next day. Frankie really shifted everybody's perspective. It definitely was more of a celebration of a life than a morning of the last life on Saturday. And I give a lot of that credit to Frankie.

BN: How do you feel about the position you played for so many years effectively being eliminated from the game?

DJ: It’s a shame because when it went, it went very quickly. I kid with people all the time, the (St. Louis Rams’) “Greatest Show on Turf” is kind of the group that put the kibosh on the fullback because you’re trying to find that matchup and you want to push that third and fourth wide receiver. Well, to get him on the field, somebody has to come off, so it ended up being the fullback. And then we had the emergence of the double tight ends, the problems that the two-tight-end package was creating around the league.

People talk about fullback missing at the professional level, but it's missing at the high school and collegiate levels as well. I was blessed to play in the decade of the ’90s, in what I consider to be the best decade ever of the modern-day fullback. The frustrating thing is, there's been a couple of games already this season where we get the depth chart and there's not even a fullback listed on either team. If there is one, he’s a hard-card special-teamer who probably gets 15-18 snaps a game. In the ’90s, fullbacks were logging 60-65-70 plays game, so it’s just completely different nowadays.

BN: Did you ever think you’d be doing broadcasting for this long?

DJ: No, I didn’t. I got a really interesting comment from Ed Goren, who hired me at Fox after my first year at CBS. Ed had sent me over to NFL Europe, but I did not hear from Fox after I did NFL Europe, so I just figured they didn't think I was good. Then I bumped into Ed at a Super Bowl party in Tampa, the year the Giants and the Ravens played, and I asked Ed, “Hey, just for me, what was it that you didn’t like about my performance in the NFL Europe?” And he said, “To be honest with you, that’s all my fault. I’ve never felt that running backs made good analysts because it's a natural instinct that they have. You can’t teach that. It’s just something that they have and because of that, they don’t really become students of the game as far as the Xs and Os and the ability to see the entire field.”

I had to tell Ed, “Well, your big mistake was I’m not running back, I’m a fullback. We have to rely on knowing where everybody is. We’re the position that changes the strength and shifts and makes defenses react to what we’re doing. And if we want to stay on the field, we have to be able to open the formation we have to understand coverages and things like that.”

He goes, “I understand that now, but Marcus Allen was great in studio but was not good in the booth for games. O.J. Simpson was very charismatic and a handsome guy and he was good in the booth, but the information, we felt, was more entertainment.” So my background as a fullback was one of the reasons that I was fortunate to get to Fox.

BN: You’re the general manager of the San Antonio franchise in the Alliance of American Football developmental league. With the season beginning Feb. 9, what are you doing for that now?

DJ: A lot more than I thought. I don’t know why I’m surprised by that, because we’re basically a true startup. It’s not just building a roster. It’s finding training facilities, it’s finding office space, it’s everything.

Right now, we’ve got about three of us – me, the team president and head coach. We’ve got connections at the league to help us out, but it’s a lot of work. But it’s going be fun. I’m really enjoying it.