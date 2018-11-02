Bills' Colton Schmidt embraces punting duty again

Colton Schmidt admits he was blindsided when the Buffalo Bills released him as their punter a week before the season opener.

“It caught me off guard,” Schmidt said. “I thought I did solid. But it’s the league. There’s always young players out there nipping, trying to get their own shots. That’s how I got a start. I came in on a rookie tryout at the rookie minicamp. I understand how the league works.”

The Bills saw the opportunity to claim a rookie with a powerful leg, Corey Bojorquez, who also has the perceived advantage of being left-footed.

Just like that, Schmidt was out after four capable seasons with the Bills.

He didn’t sit around sulking. In fact, Schmidt attended the Buffalo home opener two weeks later against the Los Angeles Chargers and tailgated with fans.

“It was an awesome experience,” Schmidt said. “You roll in on Sunday as a player and you see people out there at 8 a.m. Or they’re in the RV lot days before. And you’re like, wow, this is dedication. I remember my first couple games I thought this is next-level compared to what I’m used to.”

“That’s something I was able to cross off my bucket list,” Schmidt said. “I was able to check out a Bills game and a tailgate. I had fun. I had a couple people who recognized me and took pictures, and told me they were sorry and all that, which was awesome to get support from the fans. It makes coming back that much easier.”

Schmidt, 28, will be on the field, not in the parking lot, when the Bills face the Bears Sunday after being re-signed by the team Tuesday. Bojorquez is out for the year with a shoulder injury.

“It’s great to come back to the city and community I know and love, especially with teammates and friends around the area,” Schmidt said. “It’s a lot better than going somewhere else. It’s easier to see familiar faces.”

Schmidt helped the Bills rank fifth in yards per punt return allowed last year (5.5). He was 17th in net average (40.5) and 23rd in fair catches forced.

He has been working out the first half of the season at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Hermosa Beach, Calif. He says he’s fresher than ever.

Now he’s back for the worse half of the Bills’ weather schedule.

“Absolutely that crossed my mind,” he said, laughing. “Indianapolis would be a good example from last year. You don’t really you know what you’re going to get out here. And they’ve had some dome games this year, too, which is a kicker’s dream.”

But Schmidt takes the positive view of kicking at New Era Field. He’s more familiar with kicking in Orchard Park than his counterpart on the other team.

“You kind of grin,” he said. “Oh boy, here we go. But then you have to perform. I’m more acclimated to the weather.”

Schmidt also has the advantage of having good chemistry with snapper Reid Ferguson and kicker Stephen Hauschka in his role as holder for placekicks.

“We should be able to pick off where we left off,” he said. “It was all training camp so it was really only the last eight weeks we weren’t together.”

As for being cast aside eight weeks ago, Schmidt sees the bigger picture.

“There’s no malice,” he said. “I’ve seen it with other guys I’m friends with around the league. It’s something I’m mentally prepared for and then mentally prepared for coming back in midseason. That’s part of being a journeyman in the league and hopefully playing for many years.”