Mark Gaughan's X's and O's: Bears offensive overhaul is model for Bills

When the Buffalo Bills begin the overhaul of their offensive roster in January, they can look to the Chicago Bears as a good reference point.

The Bears ended last season ranked No. 30 in the NFL in yards, 32nd in passing yards, 26th on third downs and 29th in points. They were 31st in pass plays of both 20-plus and 40-plus yards. They were 30th in the NFL in catches by wide receivers.

Their franchise quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, had just endured a rough rookie season, throwing only seven TD passes in 12 starts.

Sound familiar?

The Bears offense that will take the field against the Bills on Sunday looks a lot different than last year.

Chicago ranks 10th in the NFL in yards (third rushing and 21st passing) and ninth in scoring. The Bears are no offensive juggernaut yet. The schedule hasn’t been as tough as the one the Bills have faced. But the Bears’ attack is going in the right direction.

Hiring offensive-minded coach Matt Nagy from Kansas City was the first big move. Trubisky has made progress in Year Two.

And Chicago’s personnel department went to work. The Bears replaced each of their top three wide receivers and their starting tight end. They added an offensive lineman with a high draft pick, and they brought in a veteran backup QB. That’s five key pieces.

The Bills are going to have to do at least that much. They could use at least two new wide receivers among their top three and a new starting tight end. They’ll want to upgrade at least two offensive line spots. (Starters Jordan Mills and John Miller are in the last year of their contracts.) They’ll need a veteran backup QB.

The Bears entered last free-agency season with $62 million in cap space, sixth most in the NFL. The Bills are projected to have $91 million in space, third most.

The Bears used free agency to sign wideouts Allen Robinson ($14 million a year) and Taylor Gabriel ($6.5 million) and tight end Trey Burton ($8 million). They used a second-round draft pick on wideout Anthony Miller of Memphis and a second-rounder on guard James Daniels of Iowa.

Nagy stresses that the new offense is a work in progress.

“As we go through this as an offensive staff, I’m telling you, we’re taking our time here to figure it out,” he said a few weeks ago. “I know people don’t understand this. It takes time, and we will get this. These guys are putting in a lot of valuable time and energy trying to learn this thing, and we are as a staff. When we figure out and we get it, it’ll be fun.”

(Below is Trubisky making a young-QB mistake against Miami, forcing a throw into double coverage in the end zone for an interception.)

The 30,000-foot view: As an offensive-minded coach, Nagy had to find a good answer on the other side of the ball. Lucky for him, one was already in place in veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He had success running a zone-dog scheme with Carolina in the late '90s, moved to Baltimore, then ran San Francisco’s elite defenses from 2011 to 2014. Fangio’s Niners teams ran two-deep coverages with great linebackers who could cover underneath. The Bears will run a lot of single-high with man coverage underneath, too. Fangio isn’t normally a big blitz guy. He’s known for making that underneath coverage look “muddy” to the QB, with the back seven exchanging zone responsibilities. It makes it tough for the QB to be decisive, which adds to Nathan Peterman’s challenge this week.

“It made too much sense,” Nagy said of keeping Fangio. “We talked about philosophies; we're both East Coast guys from Pennsylvania, so I liked that part of it, too. But I liked his philosophy as a coordinator. He's seen a lot of different offenses and been around a lot of different coaching staffs. Not to mention he was here with a lot of these players from last year, too. ... It just made too much sense.”

(Below is a clip of Jets QB Sam Darnold throwing into crowded underneath coverage last week. The Bears had a single-high safety and man coverage underneath on a third-and-3 play. Darnold was a tad late throwing the slant pattern over the middle and also had a receiver open in the flat.)

Weak link: The middle three on the Bears' offensive line isn’t great, and starting right guard Kyle Long was lost this week to a foot injury. It’s Eric Kush, coming off a sore neck, at left guard, Cody Whitehair at center and the rookie Daniels at left guard. The Bears' offense is predicated on establishing the zone running game. Chicago runs eighth most (55.4 percent) in the NFL. Shutting down the run will allow the Bills to get creative with pressures against Trubisky.

Matchup watch