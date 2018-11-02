Vic Carucci’s Take Five: Bills should be ready for another wild ride with Peterman

Here are my five takes on the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Chicago Bears Sunday at New Era Field:

1. Fasten your seatbelts, it’s Nathan Peterman time again.

The man responsible for some of the most atrocious moments in Bills history is expected to get his fourth career start. On Friday, Sean McDermott seemed to want to avoid saying that publicly so much, he actually left the door open to sticking with his other unattractive option, Derek Anderson, who is listed as questionable even though he remains in concussion protocol and hasn’t taken a snap all week.

If Peterman has learned anything from most of his previous chances to play, it is that he cannot, under any circumstances, believe he can get away with forcing throws. He must remove any thought from his mind that he’s capable of consistently delivering clutch plays and carrying the offense on his passing arm. He isn’t. When he tries too hard, he throws interceptions.

The best strategy for Peterman is to stay within himself. When he isn’t handing off, which should be the thrust of what offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has him do, he should attempt the safest passes possible. If something isn’t there, he needs to throw the ball away or take a sack.

The Bills aren’t good enough to overcome turnovers, especially against a team that has not lost the turnover battle in any of its seven games and is third in the NFL with a plus-7 turnover ratio.

2. Whatever it was that sparked the Bills to give the strong defensive showing they gave against the New England Patriots Monday night had better show up again.

Defense supposedly is the Bills’ strength, so it shouldn’t be too much of a shock when the team performs well in that area. However, after a dismal defensive showing at Indianapolis, and some other weak outings on that side of the ball, legitimate questions linger about consistency. Adding to those questions is the fact middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is listed as questionable and remains in concussion protocol.

It’s notable that the Colts have a strong running game that the Bills didn’t come remotely close to handling effectively, and the Patriots’ ground attack was virtually non-existent thanks to the absence of injured Sony Michel.

The Bears rank third in the NFL in rushing and will look to challenge the Bills with a zone-blocking scheme that will keep tackles Star Lotulelei, Kyle Williams and Jordan and Harrison Phillips on the run with stretch plays.

3. Even without Khalil Mack, who missed last week’s game against the New York Jets and is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, the Bears’ defense is good enough to smother the Bills’ offense.

Of course, it’s fair to say the Bills’ offense smothers itself with an inability to do pretty much anything right. But look for the Bears’ defensive front to dominate an offensive line that gets virtually no push for the run and struggles in pass protection.

Akiem Hicks is a beast of a defensive tackle. At 6-foot-5 and 332 pounds, he has the size, strength and athleticism to make him one of the NFL’s very best at his position. The Bills have no one on their O-line who can handle him, and will likely be forced to give him extra blocking attention.

The Bears’ defense is exceptionally stout against the run, so it seems unlikely the Bills will be able to do enough to minimize the pressure they’ll face in the many unfavorable down-and-distance situations in which they are likely to find themselves.

4. Don’t allow Mitch Trubisky to feel an ounce of comfort.

He’s still finding his way as a second-year quarterback in a new offense. Trubisky has shown significant progress over his rookie season, but he still is far from proving that he can consistently play at a high level.

He shouldn’t be expected to do a whole lot unless he has the benefit of a solid running game. And if the Bills are able to force him to be one-dimensional, Trubisky could easily get himself and the offense into trouble early on.

5. Sean McDermott’s task of keeping his players interested is getting increasingly difficult.

As admirable as the defensive effort against the Patriots might have been, it doesn’t change the fact the Bills are going nowhere and everyone in the locker room knows it.

Members of the defense can keep saying all of the right things in public, but their patience with the offense has to be virtually non-existent. How can it not? Limiting Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense to a single touchdown is a massive accomplishment, and still, there was nothing to show for it.

LeSean McCoy also wasn’t shy about expressing his frustration with the offense’s ineptitude after Monday night’s game, and the veteran running back has made himself unavailable to the media since. If Sunday’s game brings more offensive ugliness, watch out for a Shady explosion.