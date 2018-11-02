Josh Allen isn't throwing yet

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hasn't been cleared to throw footballs yet, but he's getting close.

Allen is nearly three weeks removed from spraining a ligament in his right, throwing elbow during the Bills' loss to the Texans on Oct. 14.

"I don't think it's too far off in terms of when he'll start to throw," coach Sean McDermott said Thursday.

Allen has already been ruled out for this week's game against the Bears. Nathan Peterman is expected to start if Derek Anderson doesn't return from concussion protocol.

Former Chargers team doctor David J. Chao estimated Allen's return time would be roughly around six weeks.

