Malone takes conciliatory tone as criticism of him mounts

Bishop Richard J. Malone took a conciliatory tone Friday during an interview with radio station WBEN's Tom Bauerle and David Bellavia.

Malone acknowledged he made "mistakes" in handling allegations of priest misconduct against adults.

He also said he hadn't intended to be "vindictive" toward his former administrative assistant, who leaked documents about the priest sexual abuse scandal and appeared on "60 Minutes" on Sunday. His office released emails she sent praising him before she leaked the confidential documents to a local TV station.

"I wasn't trying to be the least bit vindictive," Malone said during the WBEN interview.

The leader of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo repeatedly admitted that he made missteps in how he handled allegations by adults against two priests.

"I have apologized many times for what I know were missteps in how I handled" those allegations, Malone said.

"I will take that more seriously the rest of my life," he later said.

But he was adamant that he hadn't made such mistakes when it came to any allegations involving children.

His interview on WBEN was his first since the "60 Minutes" segment aired.

The diocese has scheduled a press conference Monday at Infant of Prague Parish in Cheektowaga, billed as "an opportunity for media to hear directly from the bishop and other leaders in the Diocese."

A retired priest's admission to The News in February that he had molested dozens of boys in the 1970s and 1980s set off months of intense media coverage. The coverage escalated in August with the leak of internal church documents to WKBW-TV. The documents showed that Malone kept two priests in ministry despite complaints of inappropriate behavior, prompting calls for the bishop's resignation from Rep. Brian Higgins, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and a local Catholic radio station among others.

On Thursday, nine local Catholics — including the presidents of Canisius College and one of the area’s largest development companies — released a joint statement stating they are “brokenhearted, disillusioned and, yes, angry” about the sex abuse crisis in the diocese and the broader church in the United States.

From a public relations standpoint, Malone is making one mistake after another, said Tracy Diina, a local public relations specialist who herself in Catholic and whose children attend Catholic school.

"I think it's been so wrong from the get-go," Diina said. "It appears he's hiding. His lack of transparency — the perception is getting worse."

She was especially critical of his approach to dealing with Siobhan O'Connor, who acknowledged leaking documents to WKBW-TV and appeared on "60 Minutes."

"You have a young woman who is for all intents and purposes a beautiful Catholic person. Who could hold her in anything but high regard?" Diina asked.

Her advice to Malone?

"He has to tell the full story, the very truthful version of events. He has to put it out there. He has to be vulnerable," she said.

Steve Bell of Steve Bell Communications, who specializes in crisis management, declined to speak specifically about Malone but gave general advice on how a crisis should be handled.

"The first thing in a crisis is that you need to be completely transparent and, if necessary, apologize and take responsibility for what happened," said Bell, a former managing editor of The News.

"The next thing is if there's bad news to release, you need to release it all at once," Bell said. If you don't, he said, "things inevitably will come out in pieces and the crisis will be perpetuated, making the cumulative effect of the crisis much worse than it was initially."

At the end of the radio interview Bauerle offered some advice to Malone: "Get in front of this and stay in front of this. You must be more proactive in this whole process."

Malone responded: "Thank you. I intend to."