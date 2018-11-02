Bills coach doesn't officially rule out Derek Anderson for Bears game

In a brief session with reporters Friday, Bills coach Sean McDermott said quarterback Derek Anderson remains in the concussion protocol, but did not rule him out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

McDermott said he has not gotten word from doctors on whether Anderson will clear protocol. He declined to get into additional specifics.

Anderson suffered a concussion late in Monday's loss to the New England Patriots.

However, Anderson has not practiced this week and was not on the field again Friday and all signs point to Nathan Peterman as the starter.

In other quarterback related news, Josh Allen had his helmet on at practice for the first time since his injury. Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Allen was "not far off" from resuming throwing.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also remains in the concussion protocol and was seen during the stretching portion of practice Friday. He was injured in the first half when his helmet collided with the knee of Patriots running back James Develin as Edmunds attempted to make a tackle. He also is listed as questionable.