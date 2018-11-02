Bills-Bears Scouting Report: With or without Khalil Mack, Chicago's defense is formidable

When the Bills run: It’s still hard to believe LeSean McCoy’s last 11 carries against the Patriots went for just 1 yard. It’s understandable why McCoy was so frustrated after the loss. Chris Ivory is just 13 yards behind McCoy for the Bills’ rushing lead, although McCoy has played two fewer games. Neither player is averaging better than 3.4 yards per carry. The Bears have yet to allow a rushing touchdown through seven games, the first time that’s happened for the franchise since 1987. Chicago is the only team in the NFL not to allow a rushing touchdown. The Bears rank third overall against the run, allowing an average of 83.1 yards per game. EDGE: Bears.

When the Bills pass: Nathan Peterman is still here and not hurt at the moment, which means he’s the starter. Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio called Peterman a “capable player," which probably wasn’t meant to be as insulting as it comes across. Bills fans are certainly saying much worse. Newcomer Terrelle Pryor could get a chance to play just days after signing. From the uh-oh department comes this: The Bears lead the NFL in percentage of passes intercepted (4.5) and are second overall with 11 interceptions, two of which have been returned for touchdowns. One bit of good news for Peterman and the Bills: Former UB star Khalil Mack might not play for Chicago because of an ankle injury. Until missing last week’s game against the Jets, Mack had played in the first 70 games of his NFL career. EDGE: Bears.

When the Bears run: Chicago is coming off an excellent showing on the ground in Week 8, gaining a season-high 179 yards against the Jets. That pushed the team to third in the NFL in yards per game, at 137.6. Jordan Howard is the workhorse running back, even though he’s averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is a threat on the ground. He has 296 rushing yards, second only to Cam Newton’s 309 among quarterbacks. Tarik Cohen is a dynamic second option. The 5-foot-6, 179-pounder is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and is tough to bring down in the open field. EDGE: Bears.

When the Bears pass: Trubisky has a 113.1 passer rating over his last four games. Allen Robinson was signed to be the No. 1 receiver, but has been held out of practice recently because of a groin injury. He is listed as questionable. Taylor Gabriel has been the Bears’ No. 1 receiver. He has 34 catches for 381 yards and two touchdowns. Bears tight end Trey Burton has 27 catches for 343 yards and four touchdowns. Bills safety Micah Hyde will likely draw that coverage assignment. Chicago right guard Kyle Long will miss the game because of a foot injury, which will hurt the Bears’ pass protection. EDGE: Bears.

Special teams: The Bills made a change at punter, bringing back Colton Schmidt and putting Corey Bojorquez on injured reserve. The team also lost special-teams ace Taiwan Jones to a neck injury. That’s a tough blow for Danny Crossman’s unit. Bears special-teams coordinator Chris Tabor was direct in his message to kicker Cody Parkey, who missed a 40-yard field goal last week, when he said, “We’ve got to have those points.” Parkey is 11 of 14 on field goals this season. Cohen is an explosive punt returner, averaging 11.7 yards per attempt this year. EDGE: Bills.

Coaching: It’s a battle of Andy Reid proteges. Both Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bears coach Matt Nagy coached under Reid in Philadelphia, and Nagy was Reid 's offensive coordinator in Kansas City the last two years. They’re part of several current head coaches who learned from Reid. You have to feel for Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is tasked with making chicken salad out of far less desirable ingredients. Fangio is a 32-year coaching veteran who was kept on staff after Nagy took over. That's looking more and more like a good call, as Fangio's defense ranks seventh in yards allowed and eighth in points against. EDGE: Bears.

Prediction: Bears 20, Bills 17.