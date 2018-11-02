UB's Massinburg, Dillard top Big 4 preseason basketball honors

The preseason choices for Big 4 players of the year in men's and women's basketball belong to the University at Buffalo.

CJ Massinburg was selected among the men in a vote of media members and the athletic communications staffs at the four schools. Cierra Dillard was chosen as the women's player of the year.

Massinburg, a unanimous first team choice, led UB with 17 points and 7.3 rebounds, and his 611 points equaled the school record for points in a season.

Dillard, a unanimous first-team choice, averaged a team-high 16.2 points with 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and a program record 105 steals. She also had a program-high 85 three-pointers.

The men's team had four unanimous selections with teammate Nick Perkins, Canisius' Isaiaah Reese and St. Bonaventure's Courtney Stockard joining Massinburg. Jeremy Harris, a two-time Mid-American Conference Sixth Man of the Year, also made the first team.

Among the women, unanimous selections with Dillard were Mckenna Mayock from St. Bonaventure and Sara Hinriksdottir from Canisius. UB's Summer Hemphill, who was declared ineligible for the first semester on Thursday, and Niagara' Jai Moore also were named to the first team.

2018-19 Preseason All-Big 4 Men's Basketball Teams

First Team

* CJ Massinburg, Buffalo – Preseason Big 4 Player of the Year

* Nick Perkins, Buffalo

Jeremy Harris, Buffalo

* Isaiah Reese, Canisius

* Courtney Stockard, St. Bonaventure

Second Team

Malik Johnson, Canisius

Takal Molson, Canisius

Marvin Prochet, Niagara

James Towns, Niagara

LaDarien Griffin, St. Bonaventure

2018-19 Preseason All-Big 4 Women's Basketball Teams

First Team

* Cierra Dillard, Buffalo – Preseason Big 4 Player of the Year

Summer Hemphill, Buffalo

*Sara Hinriksdottir, Canisius

Jai Moore, Niagara

* Mckenna Maycock, St. Bonaventure

Second Team

Autumn Jones, Buffalo

Maria Welch, Canisius

Kharysma Bryant, Niagara

Maggie McIntyre, Niagara

Danielle Migliore, St. Bonaventure

*denotes unanimous selection

