BELTRAMI, Dr. Eugene L., MD

BELTRAMI - Dr. Eugene L., Md October 30, 2018. Beloved husband of 64 years to Rose Marie (Scolese) Beltrami; loving father of Eugene L., Jr., Mary Anne (Donald) McMahon, and John, MD (Elise, MD) Beltrami; dear grandfather of Claire, John, Margaret, and Katherine; brother of the late Aldo Beltrami; brother-in-law of Alda Beltrami; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Your online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com