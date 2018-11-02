Aurora supervisor withdraws DiPietro endorsement in quotation flap

Aurora Supervisor James Bach, a Republican, has withdrawn his support for incumbent David J. DiPietro in an increasingly bitter campaign for the 147th Assembly District.

“Due to the prior circumstances, putting words in my mouth, the recent mailers that came out, they disgust me. I’m retracting my endorsement,” Bach told the East Aurora Advertiser on Friday.

Bach told the Advertiser he would not endorse Democratic challenger Luke Wochensky, but was rescinding his support for DiPietro. He also said he was contacted by DiPietro’s campaign manager, Michael R. Caputo, to seek his endorsement and agreed, but did not supply quotes.

He decided to end his support for DiPietro, he said, after reading quotes attributed to him and viewing mailers distributed by the State Republican Party depicting Wochensky in a red shirt adorned with a hammer and sickle.

Wochensky, an attorney, has worked in Russia.

Caputo acknowledged Friday the campaign neglected to obtain Bach’s approval for a quote expressing support.

“This was my error, and I called Jim to personally apologize,” Caputo said. “He accepted my apology, told DiPietro on that phone call that he agreed with the quotation sentiment, and that his endorsement would stand. Apparently, Jim Bach’s endorsement did not stand."

Caputo added: 'The DiPietro campaign and the Town of Aurora Republican Committee wish Jim Bach good luck as we press on to victory without him.”