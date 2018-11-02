ATTI, John L.

ATTI - John L. Of North Tonawanda, NY. Monday, October 29, 2018, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of 55 years to Mildred (nee Shorten) Atti; dearest father of Debra (Eric) Kloch, Chandra (John) Saj, and the late Susan Atti; loving grandfather of Nicholas, Mathew, Shaina, and Neela; dear brother of Donald (Sharon) Atti, Judi Wakefield, and the late Dennis Atti; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends SUNDAY, November 4th from 3-7 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where Funeral Services will be held at 6:30 PM. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in John's honor to the Alzheimer's Association. John was a U.S. Army veteran.