Asbestos removal kicks off Niagara County Courthouse remodeling project

About 8,500 square feet of asbestos-laden floor tile is to be removed from the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport, starting Monday, as work begins on a yearlong $130,000 remodeling project.

Buildings and Grounds Director Jeffrey E. Gaston said Friday the plan includes a Youth Court hearing room to comply with the new state "Raise the Age" law for teenage offenders.

The new courtroom will be built in what is now the County Attorney's Office, which will move to the Civil Defense Building across the street, taking space now occupied by the Public Defender's Office. The latter will move into the courthouse basement.

The three-week asbestos abatement will force the temporary relocation of some public counters and computer terminals in the County Clerk's Office, Gaston said.