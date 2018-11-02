Another Voice: Catholic Church erred in bowing to secular influences

By Liz Zilbauer

Regarding the horrendous Catholic abuse crisis, I would like to offer a rare perspective. I believe the entire controversy fails to acknowledge the true root issue: the church’s decades-old capitulation to secular influence.

Catholicism’s eternal mission is to lead souls to salvation by contradicting the secular, the atheistic. In so doing, the church has historically been persecuted by opponents. However, especially since the 1960s, the church entered preservation mode by systemically acquiescing to the pressure of worldly influences.

The 1960s saw an expanding manifestation of atheism in Church culture, which slowly silenced its traditional stances in favor of a “social gospel” reflective of progressive liberalism. Whenever defectors and detractors cried, “Get with the times!” Rome’s magisterial answer was ever a refusal in the form of an enlightening encyclical. But for an increasing number of Catholics, the voice of local pop culture spoke louder.

The foremost in this category of divisive is definitely the Church’s authoritative teaching against artificial contraception, laid out in Pope Paul VI’s encyclical "Humanae vitae." Secular influence inspired allegiance to the promiscuity-promoting “pill,” and spawned a deep schism among the faithful, reinforced by a vanguard of rebellious bishops, clergy, and religious. This is the key issue which fractured Catholic unity and subverted church teaching authority.

Simultaneously, religious orders were infiltrated by humanistic psychology. For example, Carl Rogers and his “Education Innovation Project” destroyed the Immaculate Heart of Mary nuns in Los Angeles. Research from Alfred Kinsey, the “Father of the Sexual Revolution,” also gained a foothold in the culture, despite its gross data misrepresentation, including heavy reliance on interviews with prostitutes and sex criminals.

All told, self-discovery, sexual “liberation” and liberation theology replaced chastity, poverty and obedience. Rebel priests began to teach heresy. Nuns fled their vows to go discover themselves. The faithful, with increasingly anemic moral formation, were left to discern increasingly contradictory messages.

There was silence on abortion and contraception, and passive encouragement of promiscuity, fornication and divorce. Is it any wonder what happened to Catholics?

In the wake of this, we have suggested solutions: women priests, destruction of the hierarchy, destruction of the church. This is an atheist-inspired crisis. In light of that, the barrage of atheist-inspired solutions is outrageous. What the church needs is to return to its traditional mission, even at risk of traditional persecution.

Liz Zilbauer, of Grand Island, is a religious education instructor at St. Stephen Church.