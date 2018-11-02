Amherst Police: suspect identified in bank robbery

Following several tips, Amherst Police Friday said they have identified a suspect in the robbery Thursday of a Citizens Bank branch at 3180 Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

Amherst Police withheld the name of the individual, as their investigation was ongoing Friday.

The robbery occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday, when the man allegedly walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. Police said the individual allegedly left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash and fled.

The individual was described as 25 to 30 years old with a slim build, about 160 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. Police said the man was clean-shaven with a pockmarked face. He wore a dark gray puffy coat with a hood, black jeans and had a black backpack.