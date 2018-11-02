Amherst man pleads guilty in Town of Niagara shooting

Cameron Czora of Amherst pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree reckless endangerment for firing a gun to try to end a fight, a prosecutor said.

Czora accidentally shot a friend in the leg instead.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. scheduled sentencing Jan. 25 for the 21-year-old man, who could go to prison for as long as seven years.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said two groups of people were fighting June 3 in the Town of Niagara. Police said at the time it happened in the parking lot of the long-vacant Gold Circle store on Packard Road.

According to Hoffmann, Czora's friends were losing the fight, so he pulled out a gun and fired to try to end the melee.