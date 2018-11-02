All for one, or all for naught? A critics' roundtable on 'The Three Musketeers'

To review this five-company co-production of “The Three Musketeers,” four theater critics watched the opening night performance and discussed the show immediately afterward. Former Arts Critic Colin Dabkowski moderated a discussion among contributing theater writers Anthony Chase, Ben Siegel and Melinda Miller.

Colin Dabkowski: What are your initial thoughts?

Anthony Chase: We received a lot of hype and we were promised one of the most riveting theatrical experiences of our lives. I think, by contrast, what we got — and I will expose my not well-known farm background, where we say, in Fishkill, that a mule is an animal created by committee. And so was this show.

CD: So you really felt the presence of five artistic directors?

AC: I feel that we got a plodding, kind of brand “X,” where I was hoping for something thrilling.

Melinda Miller: I believe there was a lot of talent thrown at this show.

AC: Lavished upon it.

MM: And it kept showing up, without particularly coming together into the show we were all hoping to see.

Ben Siegel: I did not love it. But I can’t help but to think of the event of tonight with some reverence because the energy in that room, before the show began at least, was electric and I think was a significant new chapter for what can be done with collaboration. We haven’t seen a collaboration like this, not of this scope.

I think it was a really weird choice of a show for this particular venue. I don’t think it needed to be a lavish musical, but I kept waiting for this to sing, literally and figuratively, and it never really stepped up to all that anticipation. It really kind of fell flat for me.

. . .

CD: What about the notion of collaboration, the work that went into it, the idea that it’s five theaters marshaling their collective power? Is this a worthy endeavor or is it something that is sort doomed to be committee-fied?

BS: I don’t think it’s doomed. But creatively speaking, I saw a lot of combat of ideas, but I didn’t see the resources of five organizations onstage together.

AC: Collaboration, I think, is sort of like little MBAs who come into companies and say, “Well, it’s a good idea looking at the assets if we merge these two companies.” And you say, "Well, one is a citrus grove and the other is an IT company."

So these collaborations for the sake of collaboration … I think they got together and said, “Let’s collaborate.” It wasn’t, “Oh my God, I’ve always wanted to do ‘The Three Musketeers.’ ”

CD: Nobody said, “I’ve always wanted to do ‘The Three Musketeers.’ ”

AC: Nobody said that. Four privileged guys saving a damsel in distress? This is an important story for our times. …

. . .

CD: What worked in the production?

MM: It was very well rehearsed, after seeing a few things where you wished you could come back next week.

AC: Wonderful actors, though, for a collaborative effort, I would like to have seen a more diverse array.

BS: I think a signature element of a Chris Kelly show that I’ve noticed among many stylistic choices is that he does seem to really bring together a group of actors into an ensemble that all look like they are there to do the same thing. They all look committed; they all look to be one entity. And I felt that here, too. I felt that there was a camaraderie.

CD: I do feel watching a Chris Kelly show is like somebody brought a trunk full of costumes and they’re all friends in their attic or something.

AC: I was hoping for more magic to burst from that, more creative flights of fancy.

. . .

CD: What about the script?

AC: There have been many adaptations of “The Three Musketeers” because the novel is sprawling, and the 1974 film that ends with the recovery of the jewels. (Many adaptations) deal better than the novel actually does with D’Artagnan sleeping with Milady. That’s problematic. The death of Constance is problematic. There’s a lot of potential to play with that.

CD: There are certain ways to skirt that or subvert it.

MM: Dumas is not going to sue.

AC: But they got locked into this script. And, really? All for one and all for naught.

MM: I felt like they were trying to make it too many different things: action, epic, funny and for all Steve Copps’ very well directed and performed mugging, in the end, the women are both killed.

. . .

CD: Do we really think there were too many cooks in the kitchen?

AC: I don’t think it was the cooks in the kitchen. I think that once it was set up, that they had invited mediocrity. Chris gave them a plodding retelling of an unthrilling script. There we are. This is not a wonderful adaptation. I don’t see any burning need to tell this story. Is there anything new?

I was thinking about that: D’Artagnan, the boy from the country aspires to who they are. That’s a Buffalo story, that’s an American story, even though he’s French. But this script doesn’t do that.

MM: Not at all. I think that, as we agree, the talent was on the stage, all those guys because the gals didn’t get to do much, that they gave it their all. I had thought, I’ll bring (my grandchildren) if I like it. Well, I’m not going to … because it’s three hours long.

AC: Three hours long and sexist. But other than that …

. . .

CD: Let's talk about some of the design elements.

AC: Some of the lighting moments were very pleasing, and one moment just faded into a haze of blue. There were moments that were helping the movement of the story, which I thought were quite lovely.

BS: I thought it was lit like a pop show. In the same way that some of the humor bent toward a contemporary way.

MM: I liked their use of the theater. They used it more than anybody I’ve seen there, but it seemed to suit this production.

AC: He used it so effectively with “Robin Hood.” And it made sense … in this, I just thought it seemed desperate.

CD: I’m just very charmed by Chris Kelly’s work.

AC: Well, I would ask him now, the Harold Clurman question: What is it about? In one sentence, what is it about? Why were we there?

BS: In that opening tableau, with the silhouettes of them, all walking out and standing against the backlit wall, I thought, well, this is a Chris Kelly moment for sure, this is how he usually begins a show — with a breath. That had a lot of momentum to it, I thought.

AC: I thought, “It’s not ‘Three Musketeers.’ ”

BS: But there was some energy to it I thought.

AC: Not for me. For me, I thought, "Oh my God, it’s pretentious." That would have been a moment for a swordsman hurtling down the aisle: “Boom!”

MM: There was never any moment like that. There was no “Boom!”

. . .

CD: Do we think this has any chance of growing theater audiences, of minting new theater fans?

MM: No.

AC: No.

MM: This is not any death knell. I think that this is something that there will be some audience for. … I think that what we saw was the camaraderie of the Buffalo theaters, the unity and support. … But they need to make better choices.

BS: What I’ll say is that, if this was an experiment in how to collaborate in 2018, it didn’t work. Are there ways to collaborate with multiple companies that would be more successful? Yes. I don’t know what that formula is, but this wasn’t it. I do think that there are lessons to be learned from this, they could be taken back to each of those companies and could help improve or reflect on how to produce a show for new audiences.

AC: You’re such an optimist.

BS: I like to be.

. . .

Theater review

"The Three Musketeers," a five-way co-production among Shea's Performing Arts Center, Theatre of Youth, Road Less Traveled Productions, MusicalFare Theatre and the Irish Classical Theatre Company, runs through Nov. 18 in Shea's 710 Theatre. Tickets are $20 to $44. Call 847-0850 or visit sheas.org.