How we see it: Picks for Bills-Bears in Week 9

VIC CARUCCI

If you begin with the premise that virtually nothing good happens when Nathan Peterman quarterbacks the Bills, it’s impossible to see the outcome being any different than what has been the norm for most of the season. Few, if any, touchdowns. A killer mistake … or two … or three. The Bears aren’t great, but great isn’t what’s required to beat the Bills. At this point, decent is more than enough to get the job done. Bears 24, Bills 13.

JAY SKURSKI

Vegas isn’t expecting much from these two offenses, with an over/under of 37.5. It’s hard to disagree with the wise guys. While the Bears’ offense isn’t the Greatest Show on Turf, it’s miles ahead of where the Bills are with Nathan Peterman under center. Buffalo’s defense should be able to keep things close, but it’s all but impossible to reasonably expect a team with Peterman at quarterback to win. Even if they’re without Khalil Mack, the Bears’ defense is good enough to handle whatever the Bills can muster on offense. Bears 20, Bills 17.

MARK GAUGHAN

This looks like a bad matchup for the Bills' offense, even if Khalil Mack doesn't play. The Bears are stout against the run. The way to attack them is to throw on first down and let the pass set up the run. It's similar to the matchup in the opener at Baltimore (although the Ravens' secondary is better than Chicago's). And we all know how that turned out for Nathan Peterman. On the other side, the Bills' defense should cause young Mitch Trubisky problems. Ten points is a lot to give on the road. Bears 20, Bills 16.

JASON WOLF

The Bears have a top 10-ranked offense and defense. The Bills are down to their third-string QB – never mind that Nathan Peterman was the opening-day starter – and haven’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 14. That touchdown, of course, was thrown by Peterman. Since we’ve seen it happen before, I’ll go out on a limb and say the Bills finally find the end zone. But we’ve also seen Peterman and the Bills routinely buried by turnovers and defensive scores, so there’s a much safer assumption that this all blows up, regardless of whether Khalil Mack is at full health. Bears 35, Bills 10.

RACHEL LENZI

Nathan Peterman returns as the starting quarterback. That doesn’t bode well for the Bills as they prepare to face Chicago’s defense, which has tormented opposing quarterbacks, registering 11 interceptions and 20 sacks. Peterman enters with four interceptions and one touchdown, and has been sacked three times. That combination won’t help the Bills, who have scored a paltry seven offensive touchdowns. Bears 37, Bills 10.