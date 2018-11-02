Letter: Walter, Ranzenhofer don’t merit endorsements

After years of The Buffalo News justifiably grousing about the dysfunction in Albany, it was stunning to read your endorsements of Ray Walter (three terms) and Michael Ranzenhofer (five terms), especially given the quality of their respective opponents. You wrote that Walter says he never turns down meetings. A few phone calls would not confirm that statement as true. Even if it was, leadership goes beyond attending a few recognition dinners.

Where have they been in getting accountability from NYSDOT related to fatalities on Niagara Falls Boulevard? Other than getting mailers from them every two years, paid for by constituents, what leadership have they shown to: fix infrastructure in their districts, protect our fragile environment and the sparse remaining green space in their districts, ensure that pre-existing conditions don’t bankrupt families, and that health care is accessible for all?

Did the board consider the endorsements from labor and environmental groups? I would ask, who do you really think cares about the problems of Western New York’s middle and working class?

The editorial board was gracious to say Karen McMahon and Joan Seamans have talent and futures in public service. I submit, the time for these two empathic women is now!

John Radens

Amherst