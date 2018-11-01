Woman sues ex-Sabre Evander Kane, alleging he coerced her into having abortions

By Jon Becker — the Mercury News

Evander Kane of the Sharks is the target of a $6 million dollar lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges that the 27-year-old star reneged on a promise to compensate her for having an abortion.

The unidentified woman said Kane got her pregnant and he finally coerced her into having an abortion last June by offering her $3 million, TMZ first reported. She alleges that it was the second time Kane forced her to have an abortion and that he has refused to pay her.

Kane, speaking to reporters Thursday morning, dismissed what the woman accused him of doing.

“Just a bunch of B.S.,” Kane said, when asked about the lawsuit. “It’s a baseless accusation, or claim, I guess. For me it’s a dead issue."

“Anybody can say anything they want nowadays,” he added. “I’m not really going to talk about it further, because it’s not going to help me, it’s not going to do any good.”

Kane’s attorney, Paul J. Cambria Jr., vehemently denied the charges and, in a statement released by the Sharks, vowed to fight back against the accusations.

“We’ve received notice of the filing of a lawsuit by someone referred to as Jane Doe alleging a breach of contract against Evander Kane. We firmly believe that this lawsuit is baseless both factually and legally,” Cambria said. “We will aggressively defend this claim in court on Evander’s behalf and assert all applicable counterclaims.”

In the lawsuit, the woman said that Kane not only won’t pay her but also that he’s accused her of extortion. She’s seeking the $3 million she says she was promised, plus another $3 million in damages, including “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

The lawsuit alleges that Kane began dating the woman in 2015 and since then has gotten her pregnant three times, with her aborting the pregnancies each time. The last two abortions were the result of pressure from Kane, she said.

On the ice, Kane has been terrific with the Sharks since being acquired in a trade with Buffalo in February. He collected nine goals and 14 points in 17 games with San Jose down the stretch last season.

Kane, one of the league’s best young players, was rewarded with a seven-year, $49 million contract by the Sharks in the offseason.