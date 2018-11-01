WISNIEWSKI, Clara (Jezierski)

October 27, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Leonard; devoted mother of Christine (Jerome) Kornowicz, Elaine (David) Miller, Sharon (Jerome) Bryk, and John (Jeanne) Wisniewski; loving grandmother of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by two brothers and four sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Friday at 9 AM and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 9:30 AM. Visitation Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com