WIK, Carol M. (MacVittie)

WIK - Carol M. (nee MacVittie)

October 29, 2018. Beloved wife of Harold G. Wik; loving mother of Harold "Jerry" (Christina) Wik, Russell (Donna) Wik, Louise (late Gerald) Kieffer, Nancy (David Polanski) Fucile, Maureen "Reenie" (Timothy) Reinhart and Jeffrey (Allison) Wik; cherished grandmother of 21; devoted great-grandmother of many; dear sister of Richard (Thelma) MacVittie and predeceased by five sisters and four brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 9:30 in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com