WGRZ 'Hamilton' giveaway raises eyebrows; 'Mrs. Maisel' is finally scheduled

This is what I’m thinking:

Nothing says it is a sweeps month more than a station giveaway.

The decision by WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) to give away tickets to the production of the mega-musical hit “Hamilton” coming to Shea’s Performing Arts Center later this month has raised some eyebrows.

After all, the Broadway series is sponsored by WKBW-TV (Channel 7), a Channel 2 rival, and this newspaper.

But Channel 2 is giving away two pairs of tickets on its morning program “Daybreak” next week.

The contest seems to be a lot of work for viewers. Channel 2 is going to give a secret code word each day from 6 to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday before viewers can enter the contest with all five words at wgrz.com.

You might have thought that Channel 7 General Manager Michael Nurse – in the words of one of the “Hamilton” songs – would have decided to “Say No to This.”

After all, Nurse – in the words of another “Hamilton” song – wasn’t “Helpless” in the situation. He could have balked. But he was – and here goes another song title – “Satisfied” – by the explanation he received from Shea’s when the arrangement was explained to him.

“It doesn’t bother me,” said Nurse. “I don’t think they (giveaways) work anymore truthfully.”

According to Kimberly Boyle, the manager of marketing and communications for Shea’s, Channel 2 bought the tickets for its giveaway.

“The station reached out to Shea’s PAC (Performing Arts Center) regarding contest details,” she said. “WGRZ was advised by Shea’s PAC that they cannot use the theater logo or any copyrighted property of 'Hamilton,' which includes photos and logo images that represent the production in the promotional materials.”

So there you have it – give it your best shot to see the musical at Shea’s – “The Room Where It Happens.”

But here’s some advice from someone who has seen “Hamilton” in Chicago and New York City: The lyrics go really fast on some songs, so I suggest buying the soundtrack, put it on your cellphone and listen to it as many times as possible in your car if the car is equipped to do it.

...

It was nice to see a more upbeat episode of “This Is Us” this week. The first few episodes this season were so sad that the show was getting difficult to watch. If you are wondering why the next episode isn’t for two weeks, there is this little thing called the mid-term elections on Tuesday.

...

I don’t think I’ve seen any non-media person more comfortable in front of a camera than Deacon Paul Snyder III, who has been on national and local television this week calling for the resignation of Bishop Richard Malone. Snyder is a sound-bite machine. He also is the brother of local media personality Janet Snyder, who is a morning host at WKSE-FM and does part-time work at Channel 2.

...

Attention fans of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the Emmy Award-winning series streamed on Amazon: Season 2 arrives Dec. 5. I am asked about its arrival on a weekly basis.

email: apergament@buffnews.com